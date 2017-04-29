Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 9,885 shares of the company traded hands. Psychemedics Corp. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $27.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Psychemedics Corp. had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 54.51%. The firm earned $10.21 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Psychemedics Corp. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Psychemedics Corp. (PMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/psychemedics-corp-pmd-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

In other Psychemedics Corp. news, VP James V. Dyke sold 10,513 shares of Psychemedics Corp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $216,147.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corp. Company Profile

Psychemedics Corporation (Psychemedics) provides hair testing for drugs of abuse, utilizing a hair analysis method involving digestion of hair, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) technology and confirmation by mass spectrometry to analyze human hair to detect abused substances. The Company operates in drug testing services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.