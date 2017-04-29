Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Prothena Co. PLC had a negative return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 11,365.41%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC to post $-5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5.32 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) opened at 54.13 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $1.90 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. Prothena Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $68.18.

Several research firms recently commented on PRTA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena Co. PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prothena Co. PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other news, CFO Tran Nguyen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.32 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/prothena-co-plc-prta-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Prothena Co. PLC Company Profile

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Co. PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena Co. PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.