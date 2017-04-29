Proteon Therapeutics (PRTO) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) has been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Proteon Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of -0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) opened at 1.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.07 million. Proteon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

PRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright downgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proteon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. The Company is involved in research and development activities. The Company’s product candidate, product candidate, vonapanitase, formerly PRT-201, is a recombinant human elastase that it is developing to manage vascular access failure in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing or planning for hemodialysis, a lifesaving treatment that cannot be conducted without a functioning vascular access.

