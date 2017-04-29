Protective Life Corp. (PL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Protective Life Corp. (NYSE:PL) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Protective Life Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 33 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Protective Life Corp. Company Profile

Protective Life Corporation is a holding company. The Company along with subsidiaries provides financial services in the United States through the production, distribution, and administration of insurance and investment products. The Company operates several operating segments, each distinguished by products, channels of distribution, and/or other strategic distinctions.

