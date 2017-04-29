ProShares Trust II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SVXY)

ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:SVXY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 17,789 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 115% compared to the typical volume of 8,258 call options.

Shares of ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA:SVXY) opened at 145.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.98. ProShares Trust II has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

