Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Cuts Stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) traded up 2.66% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,929 shares. The firm has a market cap of $555.90 million, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 3.11. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

In other Progenics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 602,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $5,821,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

