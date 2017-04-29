Private Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,486,731,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.39.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

