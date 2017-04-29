Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.42

News articles about Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prestige Brands Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) opened at 57.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. Prestige Brands Holdings has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company earned $216.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.34 million. Prestige Brands Holdings had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Prestige Brands Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Brands Holdings will post $2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Brands Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Prestige Brands Holdings from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Brands Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

About Prestige Brands Holdings

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

