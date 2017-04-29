Premium Brands Holdings Corp (PBH) Receives C$78.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$78.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$67.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from C$70.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) traded up 1.63% on Monday, reaching $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 60,911 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. Premium Brands Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $87.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corp is a Canada-based company that, through its subsidiaries, owns a range of specialty food manufacturing and food distribution businesses. The Company’s segments include Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. Its family of brands and businesses include Conte Foods, Larosa Foods, McSweeney’s, Direct Plus, OvenPride and Island City Baking.

