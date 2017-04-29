PPL Corp (PPL) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media headlines about PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PPL Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) opened at 38.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.92.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price objective on PPL Corp from $36.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of PPL Corp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on PPL Corp from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, insider Paul W. Thompson sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $232,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 40,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $1,482,143.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp Company Profile

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

