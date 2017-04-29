Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded shares of PPL Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of PPL Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of PPL Corp from $35.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of PPL Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PPL Corp (PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ppl-corp-ppl-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) traded up 0.08% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.11. 3,253,957 shares of the stock were exchanged. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45.

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. PPL Corp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. PPL Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from PPL Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. PPL Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.48%.

In other PPL Corp news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 40,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $1,482,143.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Symons sold 12,703 shares of PPL Corp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $477,632.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,023 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,876 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,096,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,896,000 after buying an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL Corp during the third quarter worth about $672,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 602,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,839,000 after buying an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of PPL Corp by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About PPL Corp

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. PPL operates through U.K.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.