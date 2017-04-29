PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.67.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Set PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Target Price at $112.83” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ppg-industries-inc-ppg-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-analysts-updated.html.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) opened at 109.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.39. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries will post $6.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,076.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 103.6% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.