Craig Hallum Weighs in on Power Solutions International Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (PSIX)

Power Solutions International Inc (OTC:PSIX) – Craig Hallum issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Power Solutions International in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Craig Hallum analyst E. Stine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Craig Hallum currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of Power Solutions International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Power Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wunderlich cut shares of Power Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of Power Solutions International (OTC:PSIX) opened at 8.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 million, a PE ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Power Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc is a producer and distributor of a range of low-emission power systems that run on non-diesel fuels, such as natural gas, propane and gasoline. The Company’s industrial power systems are used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in a range of industries with a diversified set of applications, including stationary electricity generators, oil and gas equipment, forklifts, aerial work platforms, industrial sweepers, arbor equipment, agricultural and turf equipment, aircraft ground support equipment, construction and irrigation equipment, and other industrial equipment.

