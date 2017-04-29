Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Issues Earnings Results

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm earned $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 12.36%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) traded down 2.87% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.95. 267,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.01. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $55,352.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 12,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $779,895.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,932.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,824 shares of company stock worth $4,625,564. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Power Integrations by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,954,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 141,171 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,258,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,405,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,793,000 after buying an additional 56,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Power Integrations by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 706,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 604,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The Company’s products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for downstream use.

