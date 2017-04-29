BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.26

Headlines about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 93 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) opened at 6.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $468.87 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 313.02% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The firm earned $9 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.68) EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $54,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,743.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Staab II sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $25,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $139,815 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. It uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology.

