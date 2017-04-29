News coverage about Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) opened at 0.202 on Friday. Ocean Rig UDW has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG) Receiving Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/positive-news-coverage-very-likely-to-effect-ocean-rig-udw-orig-stock-price-updated.html.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.