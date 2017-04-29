Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Universal Display (OLED) Stock Price

News stories about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a news impact score of 0.32 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) traded down 1.87% during trading on Friday, reaching $89.35. 707,818 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

In other news, Director Leonard Becker sold 5,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 47,192 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,492,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,848 shares in the company, valued at $16,120,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

