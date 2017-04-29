Positive News Coverage Very Likely to Affect Centurylink (CTL) Share Price

Media stories about Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centurylink earned a coverage optimism score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) traded down 0.47% on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,581,185 shares. Centurylink has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.82. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink will post $2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Vetr lowered Centurylink from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.84 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Centurylink

CenturyLink, Inc is an integrated communications company. The Company is engaged in providing an array of communications services to its residential and business customers. Its segments include business, which provides strategic, legacy and data integration products and services to small, medium and enterprise business, wholesale and governmental customers, including other communication providers, and consumer, which provides strategic and legacy products and services to residential customers.

