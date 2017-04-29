Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Share Price

News articles about W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. R. Grace & Co earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) opened at 69.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 1.15. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $80.56.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company earned $398 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post $3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $82.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

WARNING: “Favorable Media Coverage Likely to Impact W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Share Price” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/positive-news-coverage-likely-to-effect-w-r-grace-co-gra-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, Chairman Alfred E. Festa sold 80,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $5,759,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 321,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,004,767.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Blaser purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.35 per share, with a total value of $263,812.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,096.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.