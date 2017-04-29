Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Price

News headlines about Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mercury Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.45 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 37.38 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.54 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post $0.70 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup Inc upped their target price on Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Likely to Impact Mercury Systems (MRCY) Stock Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/positive-news-coverage-likely-to-effect-mercury-systems-mrcy-share-price-updated.html.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $323,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 605,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,358.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 38,400 shares of company stock worth $1,414,944 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.