Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Global Partners (GLP) Share Price

News coverage about Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) has been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.47 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 96 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) traded up 0.54% on Friday, reaching $18.65. 46,115 shares of the company traded hands. Global Partners has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $625.58 million.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $0.35. The firm earned $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners will post $0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Global Partners from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP is a midstream logistics and marketing company. It is engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products, including gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, natural gas and propane.

