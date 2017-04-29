Positive Media Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Stock Price

News coverage about Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has trended positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enterprise Financial Services Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 21 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) traded down 3.10% on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,856 shares. The company has a market cap of $990.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.84. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Enterprise Financial Services Corp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post $2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, Director James Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark G. Ponder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,893.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,889 shares of company stock worth $4,574,205 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets.

