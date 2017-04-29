Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) Share Price

News coverage about Wayne Savings Bancshares (NASDAQ:WAYN) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wayne Savings Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Wayne Savings Bancshares (NASDAQ:WAYN) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. 1,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is the unitary thrift holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented institution, which offers a range of consumer and business financial services. The Bank’s primary lending and deposit gathering area includes Wayne, Holmes, Ashland, Medina and Stark counties, where it operates over 10 offices.

