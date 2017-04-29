Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact General Motors Company (GM) Stock Price

Headlines about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. General Motors Company earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) traded up 0.29% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 16,650,689 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $38.55. General Motors Company also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,532 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 187% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,579 call options.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $41.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 billion. General Motors Company had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Motors Company will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. General Motors Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Vetr raised shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.53 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Instinet raised shares of General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura raised shares of General Motors Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of General Motors Company in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.15.

In other news, insider Stefan Jacoby sold 2,670 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $90,379.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,750.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl-Thomas Neumann sold 32,458 shares of General Motors Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,189,585.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,942 shares of company stock worth $1,419,117. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

