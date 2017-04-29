Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Share Price

Press coverage about First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Business Financial Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 42 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) traded down 6.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $26.57. 31,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Smith sold 1,250 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $31,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles H. Batson sold 1,957 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $49,942.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,977 shares of company stock worth $915,201 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-first-business-financial-services-fbiz-share-price.html.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.