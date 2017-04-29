Popular (BPOP) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.46

Press coverage about Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) has trended positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Popular earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) opened at 41.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.58. Popular has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $477.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.33 million. Popular had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Popular will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Popular in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC increased their target price on Popular from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 18,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $803,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider O. Rivera Nestor sold 7,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $324,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,061. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc (Popular) is a financial holding company. The Company operates in two segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico (BPPR), which includes its Puerto Rico business, and Banco Popular North America (BPNA), which includes its the United States mainland business. The Company has operations in Puerto Rico, the United States and the Caribbean.

