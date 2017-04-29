Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures snowmobiles, all terrain vehicles, motorcycles and personal watercraft and markets them, together with related replacement parts, garments and accessories through dealers and distributors. The company’s line of all terrain vehicles consist of fourteen models includes general purpose, sport and four-wheel drive utility models. The company produces a full line of snowmobiles, consisting of thirty-three models, ranging from utility and economy models to performance and competition models. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PII. Jefferies Group LLC set a $78.00 price objective on Polaris Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Polaris Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Polaris Industries from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.62.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded down 1.32% on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,731 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 67.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,343,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,915,000 after buying an additional 359,582 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 215.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 667,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,659,000 after buying an additional 455,837 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

