Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Polaris Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wunderlich downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.38.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) traded down 1.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 956,731 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.90.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post $4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers and manufactures powersports vehicles, which include Off-Road Vehicles (ORV), including All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; Snowmobiles, Motorcycles and Global Adjacent Markets vehicles, including Work and Transportation and military vehicles.

