Jefferies Group Weighs in on PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Hilliard Lyons lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rafferty Capital Markets lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Instinet boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.02.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) traded down 1.05% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.75. 1,865,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $131.83.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $490,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $479,996,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,520,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,492,000 after buying an additional 3,965,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,934,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,799,364,000 after buying an additional 1,686,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,950,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,186,000 after buying an additional 1,338,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.79 per share, with a total value of $122,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,478.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,942 shares of company stock worth $22,367,208 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company. The Company has businesses engaged in retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and residential mortgage banking, providing its products and services nationally, as well as other products and services.

