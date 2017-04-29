PLDT Inc (PHI) Stake Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PLDT by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PLDT by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PLDT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,684,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,955,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Inc (NYSE:PHI) opened at 35.51 on Friday. PLDT Inc has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5564 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. PLDT’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of PLDT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc, formerly Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT), is a telecommunications service provider in the Philippines. The Company operates through three business segments: Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. The Company, through its business segments, offers a range of telecommunications services across the Philippines’ fiber optic backbone and wireless and fixed line networks.

