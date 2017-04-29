Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.78.
PAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet boosted their price target on Platform Specialty Products Corp from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Platform Specialty Products Corp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on Platform Specialty Products Corp in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Platform Specialty Products Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,840,000. Elliott Management Corp bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $107,432,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Platform Specialty Products Corp by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,374,000 after buying an additional 6,719,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Platform Specialty Products Corp by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,177,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 2,627,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Platform Specialty Products Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $24,601,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) traded down 0.70% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.17. 827,444 shares of the company were exchanged. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.03 billion.
Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Platform Specialty Products Corp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $950 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.10 million. Platform Specialty Products Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Platform Specialty Products Corp will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Platform Specialty Products Corp Company Profile
