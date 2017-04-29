Plantronics Inc (PLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. Plantronics has set its Q4 guidance at $0.69-0.79 EPS.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Plantronics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company earned $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) opened at 54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $57.79.

In other Plantronics news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 8,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $450,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Hagerty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $1,614,969 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Capital set a $63.00 target price on Plantronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

