Plantronics Inc (PLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Plantronics has set its Q4 guidance at $0.69-0.79 EPS.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.26 million. Plantronics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.62%. Plantronics’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plantronics to post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) opened at 54.60 on Friday. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $38.14 and a 1-year high of $57.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLT shares. Roth Capital set a $63.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 8,313 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $450,897.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider S Kenneth Kannappan sold 6,415 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $343,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,583. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,107 shares of company stock worth $1,614,969 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc (Plantronics) is engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets for business and consumer applications, and other specialty products for the hearing impaired. The Company is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints and accessories for the business and consumer markets.

