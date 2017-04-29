Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,510 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle Foods worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,155,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 54,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $20,068,000.

Shares of Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE:PF) opened at 58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $41.47 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.97.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company earned $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.52 million. Pinnacle Foods had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. Pinnacle Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Foods Inc will post $2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Pinnacle Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PF. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 target price on Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pinnacle Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, CMO Michael J. Barkley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $550,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig D. Steeneck sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $5,659,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,676,222.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,860,351 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

