Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 695,736 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 547,196 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,521 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) opened at 4.77 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $377.09 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $5.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.26%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is a marine enterprises company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd. (Pingtan Fishing), is primarily engaged in ocean fishing. The Company harvests a range of fish species with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and the Arafura Sea of Indonesia.

