Pilgrim's Pride Co. (PPC) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pilgrim's Pride Co. earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 90 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. Vertical Group raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Vertical Research raised Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim's Pride Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim's Pride Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.05.

Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Pilgrim's Pride Co. had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm earned $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Pilgrim's Pride Co.’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post $2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride Co.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is a retail feed store. It is a producer and seller of chicken with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. It is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

