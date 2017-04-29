Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.23

Media headlines about Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Phillips 66 Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) opened at 52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.76%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.23” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/phillips-66-partners-psxp-earns-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-23-updated.html.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.