Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) opened at 110.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.78 and a 52 week high of $115.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post $4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $3,592,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,854,428.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

