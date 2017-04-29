Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health Corp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,857 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.34. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health Corp had a return on equity of 63.70% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $192 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post $1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Phibro Animal Health Corp news, Director Gerald K. Carlson sold 12,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $337,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Welch sold 5,000 shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $147,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,515 over the last ninety days. 48.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,509,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,024,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,195,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

