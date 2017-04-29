Pfizer (PFE) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.02

Media stories about Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pfizer earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 86 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.18% on Friday, hitting $33.92. 15,979,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pfizer has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.35%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $153,855.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,184.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock worth $2,449,150. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

