Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $384,874,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,362,000 after buying an additional 9,550,335 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $289,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,970,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,596,000 after buying an additional 3,958,324 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) opened at 33.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The firm earned $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Vetr lowered shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.47 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $1,068,774.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,452.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,199.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

