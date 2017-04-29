Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by GLG Partners LP

GLG Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,874,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,794,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,419,393,000 after buying an additional 10,838,463 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 618.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,094,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,362,000 after buying an additional 9,550,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,970,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,596,000 after buying an additional 3,958,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $88,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded up 0.18% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 15,979,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 110.35%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by GLG Partners LP” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/pfizer-inc-pfe-shares-sold-by-glg-partners-lp-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $34.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Vetr cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.83 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

In related news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,226,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $1,068,774.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,452.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,150. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.