Pfenex (PFNX) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pfenex earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) traded down 3.61% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 78,673 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pfenex has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 4.65.

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.21. The firm earned $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfenex will post ($2.12) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfenex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the development of biosimilar and therapeutic equivalent products to branded therapeutics and other high-value and difficult-to-manufacture proteins. Its lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis (ranibizumab).

