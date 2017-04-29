Persimmon plc (PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,952.42 ($24.96).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.13) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,161 ($27.63) target price on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon plc in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,125 ($27.17), for a total value of £83,895 ($107,255.18). Also, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,117 ($27.06) per share, with a total value of £15,030.70 ($19,215.93).

Persimmon plc (LON:PSN) traded down 0.43% on Monday, hitting GBX 2330.00. 1,684,811 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 7.19 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,163.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,917.87. Persimmon plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,351.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a GBX 110 ($1.41) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Persimmon plc’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Persimmon plc Company Profile

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in house building within the United Kingdom. The Company trades under the brand names of Persimmon Homes, Charles Church, Westbury Partnerships and Space4. The Company offers a range of homes from studio apartments to family homes in approximately 400 locations under Persimmon Homes brand.

