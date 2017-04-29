Pershing Gold Corp (PGLC) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pershing Gold Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Pershing Gold Corp (NASDAQ:PGLC) remained flat at $2.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,377 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Pershing Gold Corp has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.02. The stock’s market cap is $79.48 million.

PGLC has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pershing Gold Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pershing Gold Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target on shares of Pershing Gold Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

In other Pershing Gold Corp news, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry C. Honig acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,174 shares of company stock worth $245,118 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Pershing Gold Corp Company Profile

Pershing Gold Corporation is a gold and precious metals exploration company. The Company focuses on exploration, development and mining opportunities in Nevada. The Company is focused on exploration at its Relief Canyon properties in Pershing County in northwestern Nevada. The Company operates its business directly and also through its subsidiary, Gold Acquisition Corp.

