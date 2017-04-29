Performance Food Group (PFGC) Getting Very Positive Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has trended very positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Performance Food Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) opened at 24.90 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products. The Company operates through three segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized and Vistar. The Performance Foodservice segment distributes a range of national brands, customer brands, and branded food and food-related products.

