PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Increased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 81,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) opened at 113.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business earned $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post $5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 66.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Vetr upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.54 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.70.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Trudell sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $986,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,632.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek Sankaran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $220,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,111,640.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,480 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

