Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) opened at 26.40 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business earned $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $181,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. BlackRock Group LTD acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $10,028,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 47,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

