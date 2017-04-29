Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) opened at 26.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.98. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.57.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm earned $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

