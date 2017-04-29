Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company which provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It offers deposit services, commercial, personal and mortgage loans, mobile and Internet banking services; automatic teller machine services as well as business cash management services. The company serves businesses, professional firms, real estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers. People’s Utah Bancorp is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. “

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) opened at 26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $329,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People’s Utah Bancorp is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 18 retail banking locations, two residential mortgage offices and other support facilities operated through its banking subsidiary, People’s Intermountain Bank (PIB or the Bank). The Company provides full-service retail banking in the state of Utah, including a range of banking and related services to locally owned businesses, professional firms, real-estate developers, residential home builders, high net-worth individuals, investors and other customers.

